WWE star Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died at the age of 38 due to medical complications, the wrestling promotion announced on Saturday (Nov 28). The Australian wrestler was actively competing in WWE and had recently been involved in a physical segment at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, where he reportedly suffered serious injuries.

WWE shared the news through a social media statement, expressing its sadness over Reed’s death.

“We are devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today,” the promotion said.

The organisation also offered its condolences to his family, friends and fans, including his pregnant wife, Paige and their daughter.

Reed’s death comes weeks after reports of injuries during the Crown Jewel event on Nov 7. According to Fightful Select, he stayed in Saudi Arabia after the incident. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer later reported that Reed had broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Although Reed was not scheduled to compete in a match, he got involved during the tag team contest between The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory) and Penta and Je’Von Evans.

He tried to help Breakker and Theory but was stopped by Oba Femi, who slammed him off the stage onto an area believed to contain production equipment. Penta and Evans eventually won the match and captured the World Tag Team titles.

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The report further stated that WWE medical staff stayed in Saudi Arabia to help Reed after the incident. A senior international executive was also present to ensure he received VIP treatment.