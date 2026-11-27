As a session of India's Parliament is to be convened to pass the Delimitation Bill next week, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin has reiterated that his party was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation. Stalin has emphasised the DMK's two demands: if the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced, and the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.

"It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation. The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise! Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles,” Stalin said in a social media post.

This clarification from Stalin is being issued amid speculation that the DMK Parliamentarians could possibly support the ruling BJP in passing the Delimitation Bill. After having lost power in Tamil Nadu to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK, it is being said that the DMK’s changed political circumstances would force a re-think on their firm stance against delimitation and other issues where they are opposing the BJP.

Shashi Tharoor expresses disappointment over DMK's stance

Commenting on the DMK's stance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment. "I think the DMK has been a very strong voice in the past for the rights of states. In fact, the DMK was in power till this year and they won't allow the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to come in Tamil Nadu because they refused to allow Delhi to teach Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Now such a party to surrender on the specious grounds that the increase is proportionate without looking at the larger agenda of the BJP behind it, is, I think, an abdication of responsibility to the people in whose name they claim to speak. I am disappointed. I have many friends in the DMK. I have had very good working relations with them over the years, but the stand that they are reportedly taking is not something that any true Dravidian supporter of the DMK is going to welcome," he elaborated.

Explaining why he opposed the proportional increase of seats, Tharoor said, “This proportional increase argument is a very specious one. Let's say you're a Managing Director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakhs and your driver has a salary of Rs 20,000, a proportion of 10 to 1. You announce a 50% increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to 3 three lakhs, your driver goes up to 30,000. Are you not very much better off? Proportion is still the same, 10 to 1. But you have so much more money, so many more disposable assets, so much more you can do.”