In a major discovery in China, more than 2,000 metric tons (2,200 US tons) of gold have been found beneath two Chinese provinces. China's Ministry of Natural Resources estimates the Dadonggou deposit in Liaoning province contains more than 1,400 tons of gold. This makes it the biggest single gold deposit discovered in China since 1949. At the current gold rate of US$3,550 per troy ounce, this deposit would be roughly worth US$165 billion. The figure tells the value of the entire gold, excluding the cost to recover it and how much of it can be mined.

The second deposit is at Wangu in Hunan province and could hold more than 1,000 tons of gold. The findings at this site were announced in 2024, and the gold at this site was valued at over 600 billion yuan (US$83 billion). At current prices, this would be an estimated roughly US$114 billion. This means that together the two sites hold gold worth $300 billion.

“Supergiant” gold deposits found in China

Initially, geologists found 300 tons of gold at a depth of 2,000 meters. About 1,000 meters further down, this number rose to 1,000 tons. China's official state news agency described the Wangu gold deposits as a "supergiant" discovery that could mark a massive spike in the country's gold resources. Many of the drilled rock cores showed visible gold.



The Dadonggou deposit is way bigger than the one at Wangu. According to the study in China Mining Magazine, every borehole that was dug up contained gold. Resource engineer Du Jia from the University of Science and Technology, Beijing, led the study, for which researchers took data records from more than 200 drill holes, field observations, and microscopic analysis of quartz crystals in the rock. They found that instead of steeply angled quartz veins, the gold here lies in flat-lying rock zones inside fine-grained metamorphic rock called phyllite.



The gold at this site is relatively low grade, about 0.3 to 1 part per million (grams per metric ton), with an official average of 0.56. Researchers say that it is easily extractable, with gold recovery rates expected to be 65 to 91 per cent. The team states that the gold did not form in a single event. The main phase was likely the Early Cretaceous, when the crust was switching from compression to extension. The researchers further said that movement on the Tan-Lu Fault helped create these flat-lying zones.