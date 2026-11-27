Shruti Haasan, who has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, made her Tamil debut as a lead actress with the 2011 film 7aum Arivu. Starring alongside Suriya in the AR Murugadoss directorial, the actor recently looked back at the project and admitted that she would have approached it differently, believing she was not adequately prepared for the role.

Shruti Haasan explains her regret over 7aum Arivu

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Shruti was asked whether there were any decisions in her career that she would have made differently in retrospect. The actor brought up the film and admitted that she was not fully equipped to handle the demands of the role at the time.

Speaking about the experience, Shruti said her disappointment was not with the film or the people involved in making it. Instead, she felt she had not given the project the level of commitment and preparation it deserved.

“I wish I hadn't done it. I am going to openly say it, not because of the film… but because I was so underprepared and lacked at discipline,” she said. The actress went on to explain that she was unhappy with her own approach to the project and felt she could have delivered a better performance. “I don't think my approach to it was right, and I was deeply dissatisfied with myself. I wish I had done it better is a more appropriate way,” Shruti added.

What was Shruti Haasan's role in the film?

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 7aum Arivu featured Suriya in dual roles and marked Shruti's debut as a lead actress in Tamil cinema. She played Subha Srinivasan, a genetics student whose research becomes connected to a larger threat involving a biological attack.

The film drew on the historical figure Bodhidharma as part of its storyline, blending elements of science fiction, action and history.

About Shruti Haasan

Born in 1986 in Chennai, Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur. She has a younger sister, Akshara Haasan. Haasan sang as a playback singer in films like Thevar Magan (1992) and appeared as a child artist in Hey Ram (2000). She made her adult acting debut in the Hindi film Luck (2009). In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with Anaganaga O Dheerudu and her Tamil debut with 7 Aum Arivu, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for both.