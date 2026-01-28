Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Vedalam- 7 best movies of actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Shruti Haasan turned 40 on 28 Jan. The actress has built a strong career through her diverse performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi as well. From Ramaiya Vastavaiya to Vedalam, here are the seven best movies of Haasan that you must see.
Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan is an Indian actress and singer who primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Haasan has carved out a successful career through her acclaimed performances in a variety of roles. From the action thriller Vedalam to the rom-com Ramaiya Vastavaiya, here are the seven best movies of the actress that you can watch on OTT.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the romantic action thriller, a city boy named Ram (Girish Kumar) falls in love with village girl Sona (Shruti Haasan), who has been raised by her brother, Raghuveer. To earn his brother's trust, Ram had to go through several challenges to proove his love for Sona.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a Tamil action-thriller directed by Siruthai Siva, Haasan plays Swetha. The film centres on Ganesh, played by Ajith Kumar, a taxi driver, who moves to Kolkata with his sister, Tamizh (Lakshmi Menon). After a trafficker, Abhinay (Kabir Duhan Singh), killed Tamizh's foster parents and injured her. Ganesh is forced to unveil his true self to destroy them and save his sister.
Where to watch: JioHostar
The actress plays Vidya in the action thriller, which focuses on a police chief named Durai Singham, played by Suriya, who is tasked with solving the murder case of the police commissioner. When he discovers that a powerful gangster is responsible, he decides to put an end to the terror.
Where to watch: Netflix
Shruti Haasan plays the role of a young and charming girl, Devaki, alongside Akshay Kumar as Professor Aditya Singh Rajput, who creates a group of people against corrupt government officials.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the sequel to the cult comedy Welcome, Haasan plays Ranjana Shetty. The movie tells the story of two gangsters named Sagar and Uday, played by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, respectively. They decide to quit the life of crime for good. But they couldn't figure out a way and considered going back to their old ways when they faced difficulty finding a groom for their sister.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Haasan portrays Suraiya in the film, which revolves around an intelligence officer, Wali Khan, played by Irrfan Khan, and a team of highly trained officers, who are set to nab one of India's most wanted terrorists, Goldman. However, their mission is threatened by a minor miscalculation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
The romantic comedy focuses on the movie Rajkumar Rao as Gattu, who has a crush on Binny, played by Shruti Haasan, and wants to marry her. The story takes a dramatic turn when everyone in his neighbourhood forces him to treat Binny and all the other women as his sisters, but Gattu decides to fight against the prejudice.