For the first time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (Nov 26) has announced a 15-day paternity leave for married male government employees. Following the announcement, the Tamil Nadu Government issued a formal order outlining the details. Eligible employees may avail of this leave either 15 days prior to the expected due date or within six months from the child’s birth, enabling them to be with their spouses during childbirth, according to a press release.Currently, female government employees are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

The government decided to approve the measure to promote a more balanced approach to parenting. The period surrounding delivery is an extremely important phase for both mother and child.During this critical time, a father’s presence is essential not only to provide physical and emotional support to his wife, but also to assist in looking after the newborn.Extending this facility will help couples share family responsibilities more equitably, ensuring active paternal involvement in early childcare and easing the transition for working families across the state.



Earlier in August, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, announced a series of welfare measures, including extending 365 days of maternity leave for women state government employees for a third child and enhanced benefits for MLAs. According to the announcement, women working in the state government are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave for a third child, bringing it in line with the leave available for the first two children. However, opposing the announcement, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that Tamil Nadu was the first state to follow family planning and encouraged couples to have no more than two children.

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