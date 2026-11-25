The Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp could not be lit at the Deepathoon pillar in Madurai as per the apex court’s order because the temple administration refused permission. The Vijay government’s response came as part of a compliance report submitted over a Supreme Court order that had permitted lighting of the lamp on Tuesday.

In a preliminary status report filed before the Supreme Court, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, who was tasked with coordinating arrangements for the ceremony, gave an unconditional apology for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon pillar on November 24.

He told the court that the Karthigai Deepam ceremonial lamp could not be lit at the hilltop stone pillar because the temple’s board of trustees refused to allow a team for the ritual, deciding instead to stick to the traditional spot near the Uchipillaiyar temple.

Consequently, the ceremonial lamp was lit only at its traditional location near the Ucchipillaiyar temple and not at Deepathoon on Tuesday, the affidavit stated.

In its order, the Supreme Court had paused a wider Madras High Court judgment that permitted lighting the lamp every year. However, the top court allowed the lighting on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The Deepathoon pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai is controversial since it is close to a dargah.

Petitioner accuses Vijay govt of misleading the court

Rama Ravikumar, one of the petitioners before the Madras High Court, accused the Tamil Nadu government of misleading the court by assuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions a day before the ceremony.

The petitioner also claimed that the temple’s Board of Trustees was used to prevent the lamp from being lit at Deepathoon and sought contempt proceedings over the violation.

The Supreme Court did not initiate contempt proceedings on its own and asked the petitioners to file a formal plea.

Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar informed the bench that the petition would be filed shortly and sought permission to mention the matter at 12.30 pm.

Earlier, on November 20, the Supreme Court had allowed a small team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure.

It had also directed the District Collector to oversee the arrangements and submit a compliance report within three days of the festival.

TVK committed ‘biggest constitutional affront’, says BJP

The BJP accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and ally Congress of committing the “biggest constitutional affront” and “showing contempt for the Constitution”.

“Today, I want to draw your attention to what we consider the biggest constitutional and cultural affront committed by the INDI alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and the Tamil Nadu government. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government did not comply with the Supreme Court’s order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam for just one day, subject to certain conditions,” BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference in the Capital.