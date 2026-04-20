/Shruti Haasan schools paparazzi after 'Mumma' comment during Mumbai outing | Watch

Shruti Haasan recently found herself at the centre of attention after a video of the actress snapping at paparazzi went viral. It happened during a public appearance in Mumbai when a photographer addressed her in a way she did not appreciate.

Why did Shruti Haasan get angry?

The incident took place while Haasan was heading towards her car from a restaurant. Initially, she acknowledged the photographers and posed for pictures; however, the matter escalated after a paparazzi called her "mumma," which she didn't like.

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Reacting to the remark, the actress snapped back, saying, "Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum? (Who is mumma? Is it your mother? What are you saying?)" Her response quickly went viral with several netizens weighing in.

Netizens react

While many showed support for Haasan by criticising the photographer’s choice of words, others felt her reaction was too harsh.

One user said, "Seriously these paparazzi has no manners to talk with the people.," while another wrote, "She's right here. He isn't her son or anything right. No need to say anything against her." "Savage reply Shruti Haasan didn’t hold back," said another.

While a user wrote, "What is the meaning of mumma first." "Colloquially, Amma in Telugu is like Madam in English," said another. "Why are people not humble?," another X user said.

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Not just Haasan, several other actors, including Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, have also expressed displeasure over similar incidents in the past.

Shruti Haasan's work front

Haasan is currently busy with multiple projects. Her upcoming film is Aakasamlo Oka Tara starring Dulquer Salmaan. It is backed by Lightbox Media. She is also gearing up for a much-anticipated Salaar: Part 2 alongside Prabhas, and also has Vijay Sethupathi's Train.