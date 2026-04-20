/Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's film mints THIS much on its first Sunday

Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar reunites the actor with filmmaker Priyadarshan after over a decade. The horror comedy released in theatres on April 17 saw a strong opening at the box office, and the film has also marked a steady growth over its first weekend.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected around Rs 23 crore on Day 3, which is higher than its earnings on Saturday, which were Rs 19 crore. On its first Sunday, the film was screened across 11,682 shows nationwide. It reportedly opened with Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 3.75 crore with paid previews on April 16.

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With these numbers, the film's total India gross earnings sum up to Rs 69.37 crore, and the India net has reached Rs 58 crore.

Coming to the worldwide gross collection, Bhooth Bangla has reportedly reached Rs 95.87 crore, with its overseas total to Rs 26.50 crore. The film earned Rs 7 crore on Day 3, internationally.

Kumar on reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years

During the trailer launch of the film, Kumar stated, "This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan, sir, that you won't have this complaint."

He further added, "I am working with Priyan sir after 14 years. I feel like after completing my vanvas (exile), I got a chance to work with him again, it felt like homecoming. He makes very clean, family-oriented films. His film doesn't have any kind of dirt... I enjoy working on such films with him. That is why I was very happy."

About Bhooth Bangla

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film follows Arjun, a man who lives in London with his father and sister. He travels to a village in India after his sister inherits a palace from her grandfather's death.