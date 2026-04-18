/Akshay Kumar says Hera Pheri 3 is not happening for at least a year: 'I was shocked myself...'



Hera Pheri 3 is on a bumpy road. After being stuck in a copyright legal fight, Akshay Kumar has confirmed that due to legal issues, the movie won't be happening anytime soon. The third part of the much-loved comedy franchise, which will reunite the iconic trio of Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel Shetty, has been in the headlines most of the time for its controversy.

First, due to Rawal's sudden exit, and now a legal case that has been filed by a production house from South India, which has sued producer Firoz Nadiadwala over the franchise's copyright ownership.

What Akshay Kumar has said about Hera Pheri 3

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Akshay is back on the big screen with horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which reunites him with director Priyadarshan. Speaking about the third part of the franchise during his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, the actor said that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening as of now.

Saying that he was himself shocked, the actor added,“Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi… Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha(Hera Pheri 3 is not happening for now… I was shocked myself.)''

Akshay also confirmed that the movie is not happening at least for a year due to several issues.

Hera Pheri 3 will mark the return of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh as iconic comedy trio, Raju, Shyam and Baburao.

''Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padhna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. (Anyway, no problem, I made Welcome instead. Maybe we need to do a bit of chanting so that everything gets sorted out. It’s not happening for at least a year. There are many issues behind it; it’s not that the three of us [Him, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty] are not together.”

Speaking further, the actor said that there are several agreements and things that he can't speak about on camera.

“Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards,(In Welcome to the Jungle, the three of us are together. There are some things I can’t say on camera. There are many things, agreements involved, which takes the project backwards.”) he said.

Currently, the film, which was set to hit the screens in 2027, is stuck in legal issues.

What's the legal case?

Earlier this year, in Feb, the movie found itself in legal trouble after a production house - Seven Arts International- knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court over the rights of the movie, which was the remake of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). They have filed the case against Firoz Nadiadwala.