/Writer Rohan Shankar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 exit buzz: 'It’s completely false..'

Hera Pheri 3 is facing back-to-back setbacks. After Paresh Rawal’s dramatic exit and return and now being stuck in a legal battle, the movie, which was speculated to release in January 2027, is not showing much promise for fans. Amid all this, it was recently reported that writer Rohan Shankar has exited the movie, which is being directed by Priyadarshan. However, it seems that the reports circulating widely were not entirely true.

The future of Hera Pheri 3 remains in limbo as a copyright battle is currently underway. As the exit buzz made headlines, the writer issued a clarification on social media amid speculation around his involvement.

Addressing the situation, Shankar took to Twitter to clarify his stance and respond to the claims. Without taking the name of the movie, he wrote, “Some fake news is being spread in my name about a big film. It’s completely false and has almost no truth in it. A simple intereview about my work and cinema has been taken out of context and made into a clickbait headline. Please ignore it 🙏”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His statement comes in response to articles that linked his name to an alleged exit from the film. While Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain a highly anticipated project, Shankar’s clarification was related to his participation in the project if the legal battle is resolved.

Earlier, speaking to News18, Shankar, who has worked on Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, shared that if

Priyadarshan directs the project, he will hopefully be a part of it too.

“I was in talks, and it was supposed to happen, but it didn’t because of legal issues. Hopefully, if Hera Pheri 3 happens and if Priyadarshan sir is there, maybe I will be too,” he shared.

Also read: Aditya Dhar takes legal action over Dhurandhar 2 plagiarism report

''We are trying to sort it out:' Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri's legal trouble

Hera Pheri 3 is stuck in a legal battle after a South Indian production house, Seven Arts International, filed a copyright claim against producer Firoz Nadiadwala. As the future of the movie remains uncertain, director Priyadarshan has now confirmed that the film is facing legal issues.



Speaking to India Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director shared that there are some legal hurdles.