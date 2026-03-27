/'We are trying to sort it out': Hera Pheri stuck in legal trouble, Priyadarshan shares

Looks like Hera Pheri 3 will arrive later than fans had expected. The movie, which has continued to make headlines over the past few years, is now stuck in legal limbo.



As per the details shared, the film was even set for a release in 2027, but now it seems that it will arrive later than the world is expecting.

Hera Pheri stuck in legal trouble



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hera Pheri is stuck in a legal battle after a South Indian production house, Seven Arts International, filed a copyright claim against producer Firoz Nadiadwala. As things remain uncertain, director Priyadarshan has now confirmed that the movie is facing legal issues.

Speaking to India Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director shared that there are some legal issues.

“It is still...there are some legal issues. We are trying to sort it out. Once that is sorted, then we’ll go ahead with that film,” he said.

What is all the controversy about?

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated releases, and audiences can’t wait to watch the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal on screen again.

In February 2026, producer Firoz Nadiadwala was sued over franchise rights by Seven Arts International, which filed a case in the Madras High Court claiming ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise copyright.

Hera Pheri was the remake of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking. In the plea, they stated that Nadiadwala was only authorised to make one Hindi remake of the 1989 movie. But the production not only made a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006, but also sold the rights of the movie to actor Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.