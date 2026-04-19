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  • /Akshay Kumar backs Wamiqa Gabbi amid comparisons to Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, says 'She has her own identity'

Akshay Kumar backs Wamiqa Gabbi amid comparisons to Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, says 'She has her own identity'

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 13:14 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 13:14 IST
Akshay Kumar backs Wamiqa Gabbi amid comparisons to Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, says 'She has her own identity'

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Bhooth Bangla star Wamiqa Gabbi has often been compared to Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. Recently, Akshay Kumar defended her, taking a stand on her individual personality. Read on to know more.

The internet always buzzes around Bhooth Bangla actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s striking personality, especially her expressive eyes and chiselled features, often hailing her as a modern-day lookalike of Miss World Aishwarya Rai. While netizens have fueled these comparisons, Akshay Kumar has stepped in to support his Bhooth Bangla co-star, emphasising her individuality and unique acting journey.

Akshay Kumar backs Wamiqa Gabbi

In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor showed his support for his Bhoot Bangla co-star and said, "Wamiqa's eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre.”

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Wamiqa's take on comparison to Aishwarya Rai

Earlier, the actress had also addressed being compared to her seniors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. In January, a video of Wamiqa Gabbi went viral on social media. Responding to the clip with sarcasm, the actress commented, “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. Don’t about the rest, but we also tried ‘Wamiqa for next President’, but that wasn’t approved)."

About Bhooth Bangla

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the 2026 horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar as Arjun, who investigates a haunted haveli while battling unwanted demons and delivering perfect comic moments. On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi plays Priya, his romantic interest. The film also offers a fresh on-screen pairing.

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Bhooth Bangla additionally marks a long-awaited reunion between the director and the actor after many years, blending humour with horror. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and many more.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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