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From Sanya Malhotra to Wamiqa Gabbi: New-age actresses choose power over predictability

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 21:02 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 21:02 IST

 A new generation is actively choosing roles that are layered, relevant, and central to the narrative. These performers are redefining success by backing stories that leave an impact rather than just adding to their filmography.

Young actress who are choosing strong roles
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Young actress who are choosing strong roles

As storytelling evolves across cinema and OTT, actresses today are focusing on powerful rules over conventional parts. A new generation is actively choosing roles that are layered, relevant, and central to the narrative. These performers are redefining success by backing stories that leave an impact rather than just adding to their filmography.

Here’s a look at actresses who are consistently choosing powerful roles:

Sanya Malhotra
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Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has built her space with content backed films like Pagglait and Kathal. Known for her understated yet effective performances, she consistently picks roles that are rooted and meaningful.

Wamiqa Gabbi
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Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi has stood out with strong projects like Khufiya and Jubilee. Her ability to take on layered characters across formats makes her one of the most versatile performers in the current space.

Pratibha Ranta
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Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta is gaining attention with her grounded and realistic performances. With projects like Laapataa Ladies, she brings a refreshing honesty to storytelling.

Shiv Jyoti Rajput
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Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Shiv Jyoti Rajput is shaping her career with strong performances right from the start. With Fateh, Special Ops 1.5, and JNU, she is associating herself with narratives that are intense and socially driven. Her focus clearly lies on roles that offer depth and relevance rather than conventional appeal.

Medha Shankar
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Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar made a strong impact with 12th Fail, where her emotionally rich performance stood out. She continues to lean towards roles that carry substance and depth.

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