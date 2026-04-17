Bhooth Bangla paid preview collection: Akshay Kumar’s film earns over Rs 3 crore

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s new horror comedy Bhooth Bangla release in theatres today. The film marks the reunion of the actor-director after over a decade and thus, the expectation from this film is high. Ahead of its official release, the makers hosted paid previews in select cities, in keeping with the trend that Dhurandhar 2 started last month. As per Sacnilk, the film was off to a better-than-expected start as it minted Rs 3.50 crore from paid previews.

"The response to paid previews suggests that Bhooth Bangla will be going into the full-fledged opening day with a lot more buzz and awareness. Initially, it looked like the movie would open in Jolly LLB 3's opening range (Rs 12.50 crore), but now, a 15+ crore net opening day, including previews, is well within reach, which is a healthy sign," reported Sacnilk.

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Akshay Kumar’s tribute to late actor Asrani

Ahead of the film's release, Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute to late actor Asrani, who died on October 20, 2025.

Akshay Kumar and Asrani worked together in 12 films. On Wednesday, Akshay shared a BTS picture from the sets of Bhooth Bangla along with the veteran actor. In the black-and-white picture, Akshay Kumar and Asrani, dressed as their characters, are seen reading scripts.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti... ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai... Asraniji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha... it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge."

(Sometimes a picture is not just a piece of memory... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our film Bhooth Bangla... my second-last film with Asraniji. We did 12 films together, and I learned something new from him in every one-it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so easy when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and always will be)."