Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released his party’s “PDA manifesto” ahead of the UP assembly elections. The SP chose to release its manifesto on Constitution Day to link the launch of its electoral programme with a day associated with constitutional values and democratic institutions.

Akhilesh Yadav has been promoting the PDA political formulation, referring to Pichhde (backward classes), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The SP chief said that the manifesto release months before the polls will help the party to take its proposals to the public ahead of the election campaign.

Akhilesh announced that PDA youth will be provided access to higher education through a special state education policy, the issue of paper leaks will be addressed, all examinations will be conducted on schedule, and results will be declared with complete transparency.

The SP chief said that his government will provide government jobs to 25 lakh youths and create employment opportunities across other sectors, and those who remain unemployed will get a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000.

Yadav further said that his government will start a caste census across the state to frame policies for targeted upliftment.

Akhilesh also announced that Samajwadi canteens will be set up, where meals will be available for Rs 5 per plate.

The manifesto, titled “Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran Patra -- Jan-Man Ka Manifesto 2027”, also promises Rs 10 lakh health insurance for people below the poverty line (BPL), the reopening of 26,000 primary schools and the revival of the free laptop distribution scheme for students who pass Class 12.

Elderly women will receive Rs 40,000 as a pension, with the amount transferred directly to their bank accounts. Besides, women workers above a certain age will also be provided Rs 40,000.

He also announced a 50% reservation for members of the PDA community in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.

Earlier, Yadav said in a post on X, “Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pran Patra (Resolve for 2027: PDA pledge letter).”

A senior party functionary said the phased release this time was intended to give the party a wider window to communicate its commitments to different sections of society.

The 403-member UP Assembly is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP-led opposition, with alliances and the mobilisation of different social groups likely to play an important role in the campaign.