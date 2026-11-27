The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday and suspended the Tamil Nadu temple’s board of trustees. The top court appointed two retired Madras High Court judges as receivers to manage the temple, and handed over security of the temple and Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF.

The Supreme Court also issued show-cause notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP), asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The developments came as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) accused the Tamil Nadu government of committing “aggravated contempt” by preventing its officials from approaching the disputed Deepathoon pillar to facilitate the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The bench said it would take steps to set right anyone attempting to create constitutional chaos.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, told the bench that the temple trustees had informed the archaeological body that they had received no instructions from higher authorities regarding the entry of its officials.

“The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp,” SG Mehta told the court.

The Solicitor General alleged that the state government had opposed the move from the beginning and described the government’s conduct as “aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance”.

Mehta urged the court to direct that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon before hearing the officials facing contempt allegations.

“My request on behalf of the ASI is that, in view of the admitted position that the order is not complied with, before the contemnors are heard, they should purge themselves of contempt by ensuring the lamp is lit,” SG Mehta submitted.

He also questioned the police deployment at the temple premises and sought monitoring by an independent agency.