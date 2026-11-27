Delhi's pollution levels remained in the poor category on Friday morning (November 27), with an overall AQI of 220 at 8 am. Several parts of the capital recorded higher readings, including Wazirpur, where the index touched 273, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The situation was worse at some other monitoring stations. IGI Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 289, while ITO stood at 285. Bawana registered 266, Punjabi Bagh 260 and Chandni Chowk 257.

Anand Vihar and Narela both reported an AQI of 239. IIT Delhi recorded 242, followed by Rohini at 233 and Mundka at 231. At the other end of the list, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium had an AQI of 125, the lowest among the stations mentioned.

Supreme Court weighs restrictions on vehicles

The latest readings come amid fresh scrutiny of the measures being taken to tackle pollution in the capital. The Supreme Court has indicated that it may consider allowing only BS-VI-compliant vehicles to operate in Delhi, with the possibility of extending the restriction across the NCR.

“We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said while hearing a pollution-related case. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana were also part of the bench.

The court also floated an arrangement under which essential goods could be unloaded at warehouses along Delhi's borders and brought into the city in smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles.

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CAQM asks states to set measurable targets

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has meanwhile asked Delhi and neighbouring NCR states to prepare pollution-control plans for 2027. The target is to cut annual average pollution levels by at least 15 per cent, with reductions of up to 20 per cent being considered.

Its latest assessment, covering progress until October, pointed to gaps in industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and monitoring infrastructure. Notably, Delhi and the four neighbouring states had not established any of the 421 green crematoriums targeted collectively.

Temperature to dip to 8 degrees Celsius