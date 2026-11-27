Iran is reportedly continuing efforts to strengthen its ballistic missile programme despite US and Israeli strikes on its military infrastructure earlier this year. Tehran has showcased underground missile facilities in recent weeks, while its military is reportedly working on new versions of existing missiles to improve their speed, accuracy and ability to evade air defence systems.

A November 24 assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) at the American Enterprise Institute said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was developing hybrid variants of medium-range ballistic missiles.

Iran working on new missile variants

On November 21, Iranian media released footage of an underground missile facility showing what appeared to be a launcher capable of firing two missiles. It was unclear whether the footage was newly recorded. Iran operates several such underground complexes, commonly referred to as its missile cities.

According to the ISW assessment, the IRGC has reportedly combined the propulsion system of the Haj Qassem medium-range ballistic missile with manoeuvrable warheads from the Kheibar Shekan, Kheibar Shekan-2 and Fattah-1 missile systems.

“Iran appears to be developing its missile capabilities by pairing more powerful missile propulsion systems with warheads that can maneuver just before impact in order to reduce the risk of interception and strike targets with greater accuracy,” the report said.

The Haj Qassem's propulsion system allows the missile to reach higher speeds during its final approach, while the manoeuvrable warheads can alter their flight paths to complicate interception by air defence systems.

The report also said Iran could deploy cluster munitions on different missile systems. However, the extent of its remaining missile stockpiles and production capabilities following the 2026 strikes remains unclear.

Tehran vows to challenge US blockade

Separately, Iranian officials have expressed growing concern over the economic impact of the US naval blockade.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei wrote on X on November 24 that Iran and its armed forces “remain firmly determined to break the blockade”.

Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, described the blockade as an “act of war” during an interview with Iranian state television.

The ISW and CTP assessment said the economic costs of the blockade were becoming increasingly difficult for Tehran to sustain, with Iranian officials discussing possible measures against the United States.