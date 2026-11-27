Palaeontologists may have discovered the biggest scorpion to have ever crawled on Earth. A study in the journal Palaeontology says the Praearcturus gigas lived around 415 million years ago. The first fossils were found in the 1870s, but there has since been a debate over who they belonged to. Combining CT scans with old-school camera lucida tracings they have now concluded that it was a humongous arachnid. Its pincers measured 6.3 inches, and its full body stretched to about 3.3 feet. That is way scary for a scorpion.



Lead researcher Richie Howard, a palaeontologist at the UK's Natural History Museum, said, "Praearcturus lived when life on land was just starting out, and the ancestors of reptiles, mammals and birds were yet to leave the water." This suggests that there were almost no other large predators, which allowed the Praearcturus gigas to dominate.

Ridge marks on the scorpion's limb



To confirm its place in the scorpion family tree, the researchers compared its fossils with specimens of the ancient scorpion Eramoscorpius found in Canada. The giant scorpion also deployed a strategy that it still uses today to create a strange sound. They found ridge patterns on one of its limbs where it rubbed its own body parts together in a trick called stridulation. There were also flap-like structures called epimera on the animal's body, also found on modern lobsters and crabs.



The researchers also think it is possible that the scorpion also entered the water often, as land wasn't fully developed. In fact, they found most of their food in the sea. But their advantage ended when, millions of years later, millipedes the size of cars and dragonflies as big as birds of prey took over the land. They started competing for food, which ultimately led to their extinction. However, scientists think the creature remained around for another 40 million years past the age of these fossils.