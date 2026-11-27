In just two months, Indian professionals in the US got squeezed further with new curbs on visas and permanent residency or green cards. In October, the Department of Labor (DOL) suspended green card filings from eight major tech firms, including Microsoft and Adobe as well as Indian IT companies with US operations, such as TCS. This week, IBM ended visa sponsorship for most of its American consulting staff, many of them Indians.

What is PERM? How does PERM and other visa curbs affect Indian skilled migrants and green card applicants?

IBM's three-week ultimatum, and a massive salary cut for Indians

This week, IBM told staff in its US consulting division that it would no longer sponsor H-1B visas - which Indians used apply in large numbers - or employment-based green cards for most roles. Those affected by this move have got just three weeks to choose between moving to an IBM office abroad, such as India, and leaving the US by December 31. Those leaving will get severance pay for around three months. Those moving to India will essentially take a pay cut of nearly 80 per cent. Indian media outlets like The Indian Express estimated that the IBM move could affect thousands. IBM had applied for more than 1,100 H-1B visas in this financial year.

What is PERM?

PERM, which stands for Program Electronic Review Management is the US Labor Department's labour certification programme, which is the first step towards employer-sponsored green cards or permanent residency. Under PERM, employers in the US must show that no qualified American workers are available for the job for which visa is being applied. They have to confirm that hiring a foreigner won't drag down local wages. The filing date of PERM put the workers in the green card queue.

On October 8, Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling and Vice President JD Vance announced that the DOL would stop accepting new PERM filings.

DOL will also pause pending filings at eight companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Capgemini, Microsoft, Adobe and Cognizant - while it investigates alleged misuse. If one adds IBMs' voluntary reversal and Cloudera's suspension in May from PERM process, the total number will be 10.

Indian IT majors had already factored in visa and PERM curbs

Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, WIPRO and HCL had already reduced green card sponsorship before the freeze was announced. They had only 61 certified PERM applications in the first nine months of FY2026, as opposed to 1,429 in the previous year. Microsoft alone had 1,504 in the same period. Tighter scrutiny and higher petition fees had already pushed up the cost of employing visa workers, which led to the voluntary curbs by these companies.

US PERM curbs: Who is safe, who is at risk?

The curbs do not cancel existing visas, certified PERMs, or pending petitions. The Indians already holding green cards won't be affected. Existing visas, already-certified PERMs, and pending petitions won't be cancelled or suspended.

H-1B visa holders with an approved I-140 petition - which is the application for green cards - can still get three-year extensions beyond the six-year cap.

Most at risk are the workers who are nearing the end of the six-year caps. They need either a pending PERM for at least a year or an approved I-140 to extend. Otherwise, they must leave the US once their status expires and a grace period of up to 60 days runs out.

The other options are to find a new sponsor or switch visas.

L-1 visa holders, which applies to transferees, cannot extend past their five- or seven-year limits anymore.

This will upend many Indian families. Dependents of H1-B holders, who are mostly on H-4 visas, must leave the US along with the main visa holder.

H-4 work permits based on an approved I-140 are still valid.

Each year, Indians receive about more than 70 per cent of approved H-1B petitions. Nearly one million Indians, including dependents, are waiting in green card queues that can last decades, as per a BBC report, which is nearly 80 per cent of pending employment-based cases.