Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, Tata, Wipro from green card programme over alleged H-1B abuse

US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, Tata, Wipro from green card programme over alleged H-1B abuse

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 20:54 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 21:00 IST
US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, Tata, Wipro from green card programme over alleged H-1B abuse

US Vice President JD Vance speaks alongside (L-R) White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, US Attorney General Todd Blanche, US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Inspector General of the US Department of Labor Anthony D'Esposito and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Andrew Ferguson during a press conference to provide an update in the federal investigation and crackdown regarding fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa program in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump administration has suspended Microsoft and several other major technology companies from the US green card programme for H-1B workers, accusing them of abusing the visa system and disadvantaging American workers.

The Trump administration has suspended Microsoft from a US programme that allows companies to seek green cards for foreign workers employed in the country on H-1B visas.

Vice President JD Vance and US Labour Department officials announced the action on Thursday, accusing Microsoft and other major technology and outsourcing companies of abusing the H-1B visa system at the expense of American workers.

The administration said the suspension followed an ongoing investigation into the company's use of the visa system. Vance said the government had decided to suspend Microsoft's participation in the PERM programme, which is a key step for employers seeking permanent residency for foreign workers.

"Thanks to an ongoing investigation, we have decided to suspend the PERM program for Microsoft, which means they will no longer be able to take those H1-Bs and apply for permanent resident status within the United States of America," Vance said in a post on X.

The vice president also accused Microsoft of using foreign workers in a way that undercut US wages and displaced American employees.

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft," Vance said at a White House news conference.

He claimed Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards.

"For every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with 1½ foreign indentured servants," Vance said.

Microsoft had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Other IT companies also targeted

Trending Stories

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said Microsoft was not the only company facing action.

The administration also announced the suspension of several other companies from the programme, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini and Adobe.

The move expands the administration's scrutiny of companies that rely heavily on foreign workers and comes as the Trump administration continues its wider push to tighten the H-1B visa system.

Universities also under investigation

The Labour Department also announced investigations into nine universities over allegations involving international students and US wages. The institutions include Harvard, Yale and Stanford.

Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said subpoenas had already been served as part of the investigations.

The administration has increasingly focused on alleged misuse of programmes involving foreign workers and international students, arguing that such practices can affect employment opportunities and wages for American workers.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

Trending Topics