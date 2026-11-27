Bony M's iconic song ‘Daddy Cool ’ just got a desi upgrade. Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new song from his upcoming film King on Friday which sets the mood for a party on the weekend. Titled ‘Daddy Cool-King Version’, the song has SRK reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Ra.One which was released 15 years ago. The duo look drop-dead gorgeous as they burn the dance floor to the beats of 'Daddy Cool '.

Daddy Cool- King Version unveiled

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share a glimpse of the song on Friday evening. The post was captioned as, "Back with Bebo…song Old School…but still Cool!

Daddy Cool (King Version) song out now.#King in cinemas 24.12.26."

The song, set in a pub or a nightclub, has Kareena on stage dancing as SRK makes an entry. Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red dress with a plunging neckline and a high split. SRK complements her in an all-black look and sports grey hair, which is his look for the film.

Imbibing the essence of the global hit number ‘Daddy Cool’ performed by Boney M., written by Frank Farian & George Reyam, ‘Daddy Cool -King version’ composed by Sachin- Jigar, adds a fresh Bollywood spin to the iconic track. National Award-winning singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lend their voices to make this version even more peppy and vibrant. National Award-winning choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant brings her energetic choreography to the number, while Kumaar has penned the Hindi lyrics, bringing together some of the industry’s finest talent.

About King

This will be SRK's first release since 2023- a year which saw him deliver three blockbusters, including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. King features a gamut of stars apart form Khan. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are all part of the film, which has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also marks SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut after her debut in Archies, which was a Netflix original.