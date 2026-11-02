/King first song out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday: Fans spot Suhana Khan, identify plot points

It's Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and obviously the Bollywood star had a special treat for scores of his fans. At the stroke of midnight on November 2, the first song of his highly anticipated next King was unveiled. Titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the song has Khan serenading Deepika Padukone and fighting goons with equal ease, setting the tone of King well.

Is that Suhana Khan in the song Tu Mil Jaaye?

While the romantic track mainly focuses on Khan and Padukone romancing in beautiful locales, eagle-eyed fans seem to have spotted Suhana Khan briefly in the song.

The song contains a brief shot featuring Suhana amid an action-packed montage. Even though the girl's face cannot be seen, the clip shows a figure standing and looking towards a house engulfed in flames.

Fans have taken to social media to wonder if the girl might be Suhana, who is set to appear on screen alongside her father, Shah Rukh, for the first time. King marks Suhana’s big screen debut as well.

The short glimpse has already given rise to numerous fan theories regarding the characters and the likely storyline of King.

Fans discuss plot points of King

Since the film’s announcement, fans have been curious about the plot which has been kept as secret so far. As the song dropped on Monday, fans were curious to locate easter eggs within the song- just to understand the film’s plot.

One user stated, “It's not about a romantic song; it's about revealing major plot points through music videos. We already know dp dies, skr takes revenge and suhana joins him. They could've released audio track and a separate teaser instead. Still let's see maybe there'll be some surprises.”

Another fan suggested, “Suhana is holding Deepika's head ..Deepika is playing mother of Suhana. I think Deepika will be killed by the the enemy gang of #King and they will chase Suhana also to kill her. Now #King has to save Suhana and take his revenge. Sure shot Blockbuster.”

“Shah Suhana baby is there!! Song ke ek ek shot ko dissect kar ke log dekhte I was waiting for that. Cute choti bacchi. Lekin museebat mein ghiri hui lag rahi. Papa jaldi jaiye help karne. Shah Im curious sbout the story,” another speculated.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also co-wrote it, King features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.