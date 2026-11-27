More than 160 foreign nationals who came to India hoping for well-paid IT jobs ended up trapped and forced to cheat people back home.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch says 164 foreigners were lured to India on business visas, held captive and made to run online investment scams targeting people in their own countries.

The case has drawn wide attention because it shows how job scams and cyber fraud now feed each other. The victims were not only tricked. They were turned into tools to trick others.

How the rescue happened

Police raided a setup linked to Sector 136 in Noida after receiving an email alert. The raid followed the escape of a Malaysian worker. Most of the victims had arrived around three months earlier. They were kept in paying guest accommodation, and their passports had been taken away.

According to police, the victims were handed scripts to follow. They were forced to use fake female profiles on social media and messaging apps.

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The aim was to win people's trust and then push them towards fraudulent trading websites and APK apps. These reportedly included platforms called Zenttrix and Quantvoro, which promised high returns on investments.

Police say those who refused to cooperate had their movement restricted and faced physical assault.

Arrest and the hunt for handlers

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei.

They are searching for two alleged Indian handlers, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar.

What police found

The scale of the operation became clear from what officers recovered. They seized 174 passports and 549 digital devices, made up of 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers and 26 laptops. They also recovered 53 SIM cards.

What happens to the victims now

Delhi Police are working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and foreign embassies to arrange shelter for the victims and send them home.

Investigators are also looking into the wider network behind the operation.

A warning for job seekers and investors