Pakistan A secured a place in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 after defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday (Nov 27). They will now face Sri Lanka A in the title clash on Sunday. Ali Raza and Sufyan Moqim picked up five wickets between them to restrict Bangladesh A to 232/8. In reply, half-centuries from Shahzaib Khan and Hasan Nawaz guided Pakistan A to a comfortable victory.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh A elected to bat but got off to a poor start. Ali Raza struck twice in the first five overs, reducing them to 15/2.

Shahadat Hossain then steadied the innings with a 95-run partnership alongside Mahidul Ankon. However, Sufyan Moqim dismissed Mahidul, triggering a quick collapse as Bangladesh A slipped to 118/5.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Shahadat continued to score runs and completed his century off 117 balls with a six in the final over. Bangladesh A eventually finished at 232/8.

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Pakistan A also lost both their openers early in the chase, with Ripon Mondol dismissing Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain in the same over.

However, Hasan Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan put their team back on track with a 110-run partnership.

Although both batters were dismissed in quick succession, captain Abdul Samad and Farhan Yousuf scored valuable 40s to take Pakistan A over the line without further trouble.