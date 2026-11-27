Jamie Overton delivered a brilliant five-wicket haul as England bowled Australia out for their lowest-ever home T20I total before securing a rain-affected seven-wicket win in the third match. The victory gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Overton finished with figures of 5/12 in four overs, becoming only the second England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men’s T20Is. Australia were dismissed for just 108 in 16.5 overs at the Gabba. Liam Dawson also impressed with three wickets for 16 runs.

Sam Harper was Australia’s top scorer with 26 off 14 balls, while Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk made quick starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Dawson dismissed Marsh and Harper, with Overton taking excellent catches on both occasions. Overton then removed Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary and Ben Dwarshuis to complete his five-wicket haul. Dawson later dismissed Adam Zampa, while Mitch Owen was run out. Sam Curran bowled Billy Stanlake to end Australia’s innings.

Also Read - Nathan Lyon reportedly suggested using breath mints after sandpaper scandal

England’s chase was interrupted by rain several times. However, the visitors reached 93/3 in 11.1 overs to win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Their revised target was 98 in 17 overs.

Phil Salt was dismissed by Riley Meredith before Harry Brook and Aneurin Donald fell in quick succession. Donald scored 32 off 13 balls, while Brook hit a six during his short stay.

Also Read - IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain

Jordan Cox then guided England home with an unbeaten 33 off just 14 deliveries. He struck three consecutive boundaries off Ben Dwarshuis before hitting the winning runs through the covers. Tom Banton remained unbeaten on four.