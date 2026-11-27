Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has reportedly been identified as the player who suggested using breath mints to produce more saliva and shine the ball during the 2018 Test series against Pakistan in the UAE. The revelation has brought fresh attention to Australia’s conduct following the ball-tampering scandal earlier that year.

According to a NewsCorp report cited by the West Australian on Friday (Nov 27), Lyon made the suggestion just months after the infamous Cape Town incident. However, it remains unclear whether his comment was serious or made as a joke.

The issue was first discussed by former Australian batter Usman Khawaja on The Grade Cricketer podcast earlier this week. Khawaja revealed that a senior player had suggested using mints to increase saliva production for shining the ball. He also indicated that the player was part of Australia’s squad during the South Africa tour.

Travis Head reportedly disagreed with the idea and stopped the discussion. Head made his Test debut during the Pakistan series, alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch. Former Australia captain Tim Paine and ex-coach Justin Langer have also reacted to the reports.

The controversy dates back to the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, where Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to hide sandpaper on the field. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner.

In 2021, Lyon joined Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in signing a statement claiming that they had no knowledge of sandpaper being used.

Nathan Lyon set to be dropped from Australia squad?

The report about Lyon’s alleged suggestion came on the same day that the Sydney Morning Herald reported that he could be left out of Australia’s squad for the first Test against New Zealand.