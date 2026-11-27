Tom Latham has become New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), overtaking former captain Kane Williamson during the second Test against India at Hagley Oval. The left-handed batter needed 47 runs to go past Williamson’s tally of 3,025 runs and achieved the milestone during the second session on Day 1 when he hit a boundary off Gurnoor Brar in the 28th over of hosts' first innings. Latham was batting on 46 at the time and reached his 32nd Test half-century while taking the top spot.

Williamson, who retired from Test cricket in June this year, scored 3,025 runs in 58 innings across 32 WTC matches. Latham has now scored 3,029 runs in 86 innings from 47 matches.

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway occupy the next two positions on New Zealand’s list. Mitchell has scored 2,177 runs in 56 WTC innings, while Conway has 2,166 runs.

Conway scored 31 in the first innings of the ongoing Test before being dismissed by Brar on the final ball before Lunch. He had also scored a half-century in the second innings of the opening Test.

Latham is also New Zealand’s most-capped player in the WTC, with seven centuries and 16 half-centuries to his name.

He also reached another milestone on Friday (Nov 27). As captain, Latham has scored 1,388 runs in 40 innings across 22 WTC matches, moving past Virat Kohli’s tally of 1,349 runs as captain.

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Additionally, he became New Zealand’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after surpassing Brendon McCullum.

Batters with most runs for New Zealand in WTC