Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he does not wish to continue his feud with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The comments, made while talking to reporters ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, came after Russell and Verstappen exchanged barbs during last week's Vegas GP weekend. Verstappen had won in Vegas despite Russell leading for most parts of the race before finishing ninth due to an unfortunate lock-up of the car in the final laps. Verstappen had gleefully welcomed the result while throwing shade at Russell.

Russell doesn't want to continue feud with Verstappen

The Mercedes driver, while not wanting to continue the feud, was clear about not making friends either: "I don't think it is important to have a good relationship, or no relationship with anyone. We are all competitors and there is no right or wrong way about the mentality that we all have," he told reporters.

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"We are different and you don't need to agree with one another. I am not looking to be best mates with anybody on the grid. But it is all avoidable and unnecessary and not something I am looking to continue. I don't want to have poor relationships with people. That is not the type of person I am," he added.

Being asked about Verstappen's comments after the race, Russell said: "I found some of his comments after the race to be quite amusing. At the end of the day, he drove an incredible race and won it and he can afford to say what he wants."

What had Verstappen said after the Vegas GP win?