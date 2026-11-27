Tyson Fury's wife Paris, who said that her husband had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2015, has now retracted her statement. Paris made the statement to Netflix in a documentary about Tyson, a two-time world heavyweight champion, which is set to be released on Friday (Nov 27). Paris had said that Tyson was diagnosed with the condition post his maiden world heavyweight title win against Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015. Tyson had taken a break for three years after the title win and has been vocal about his mental health issues as well. Netflix, meanwhile, has said that they have updated the documentary in light of the new information.

What did Paris say about husband Tyson's mental health?

Paris said to Netflix that Tyson was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which led the British Boxing Board of Control to look into it. If the statement is proven, Tyson could lose his license to face Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11 for the WBA title.

Paris, however, has retracted the statement made to Netflix, and said in a separate statement: "I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word 'schizophrenic'. While Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

"Mental health is complex and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love. I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family."

Following this, Netflix issued a statement and said: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”

Tyson's struggle with mental health

Tyson has been very vocal about his mental health issues since beating Klitschko. He has spoken about hearing "voices in my mind" after winning the world heavyweight title, adding: "Words can't explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much."