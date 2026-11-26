FIFA has confirmed that it was hit by a cyberattack in which hackers accessed a “limited set of personal and business information”. The governing body announced the incident on Thursday (Nov 26) but did not disclose when it happened or provide details about the data that was stolen.

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” the organisation said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The confirmation came after a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X last week, claiming it showed FIFA documents.

Three days later, the group appeared to take responsibility for the attack after a post alleged that more than 12 gigabytes of internal FIFA files had been leaked.

FIFA strongly condemned the hacking and the sharing of its information, especially personal details.

“FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data,” the governing body said. “Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned.”

The incident comes at a time when FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, are facing criticism over reports of a failed proposal to sell parts of the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino is also seeking another term as FIFA president, which would keep him in the position until 2031 after 11 years in charge.

Several former players and coaches have publicly criticised his leadership and called for a change at the top of the organisation.

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