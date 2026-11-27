Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II has backed coach Mike McCarthy and slammed now-waived quarterback Aaron Rodgers for insubordination. The statement comes a day after the Steelers released the 42-year-old veteran quarterback following his interview about McCarthy. Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was told about being benched for the game against the Denver Broncos on Friday (Nov 27), after which he appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and accused McCarthy of sleeping during team meetings. He was let go a day later, with the Steelers set to play Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Broncos.

Steelers owner backs McCarthy, calls out Rodgers

"I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room," said Rooney in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that. [Rodgers] talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don't do that to your teammates a couple of days before the game, that's for sure."

McCarthy also spoke about the ongoing drama at a press conference and said: "I know how to win, and that's the facts. This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization, what we've got started, and the opportunity we have."

What had Rodgers said about McCarthy?

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"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers," Rodgers said during his surprise appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. "We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened."