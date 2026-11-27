Indian fast bowler Akash Deep admitted that India could have bowled better on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. He also spoke about the challenges the visitors faced with the ball. New Zealand finished Day 1 at 246/5 after recovering from 184/5, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell and his 62-run partnership with Glenn Phillips.

India had a difficult first session as they failed to take a wicket. However, the visitors bounced back after lunch, picking up three wickets as New Zealand slipped from 110/1 to 110/4. The Men in Blue further managed just one more breakthrough in the final session, conceding 115 runs.



Speaking at the press conference after the day’s play, Akash explained that the moisture on the surface affected the pace of the ball and made it difficult for edges to carry to the fielders.

“Today was a bit fresh; it was a lot of help for us, but in the first session there was a bit of moisture, so the ball was not coming out of the pace, so the edges were not getting carried. So after lunch, we put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, we got three wickets with that (during session two),” he added.



Akash, who had played India A matches before the two-Test series, also felt that the pitch could become better for batting if the sunny conditions continued.

Reflecting on India’s overall bowling performance, the pacer said, “Overall, it was very good, but we would have done better. But I feel it is okay.”

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham scored 59 off 128 balls, while Devon Conway contributed 31 from 79 deliveries. The opening pair added 77 runs before Gurnoor Brar dismissed Conway.

India found success in the second session through Akash Deep (2/52) and Anshul Kamboj (1/56), who helped put the hosts under pressure.

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However, Blundell (53*) and Phillips (36*) put together an unbeaten 62-run stand to take New Zealand close to the 250-run mark without losing another wicket.

