Lana Nusseibeh, a diplomat from the UAE, is actively campaigning for the next UN Secretary-General. She is competing against seven others for the position of UN Secretary-General. On Wednesday, June 25, Nusseibeh was in the British capital to lobby politicians and make her case to the press and civil society. She was sitting in Whitehall, which for almost 500 years has been the centre of British power.

Nusseibeh, a former UAE ambassador to the UN, received seven "encourage" votes, six "discourage" votes and two "no opinion" votes in the Security Council's ninth straw poll on November 20. It was her third straight round with that tally. Three of the votes against her came from permanent members. Britain, France and China are believed to have cast them, while US and China are in support.

To win the Council's recommendation, a candidate needs at least nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members. The General Assembly then makes the appointment. Straw polls are informal, and members can change their positions.