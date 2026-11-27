Lana Nusseibeh, a diplomat from the UAE, is actively campaigning for the next UN Secretary-General. She is competing against seven others for the position of UN Secretary-General. On Wednesday, June 25, Nusseibeh was in the British capital to lobby politicians and make her case to the press and civil society. She was sitting in Whitehall, which for almost 500 years has been the centre of British power.
Nusseibeh, a former UAE ambassador to the UN, received seven "encourage" votes, six "discourage" votes and two "no opinion" votes in the Security Council's ninth straw poll on November 20. It was her third straight round with that tally. Three of the votes against her came from permanent members. Britain, France and China are believed to have cast them, while US and China are in support.
To win the Council's recommendation, a candidate needs at least nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members. The General Assembly then makes the appointment. Straw polls are informal, and members can change their positions.
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Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan led the November 20 poll with 10 votes in favour, but two permanent members opposed her. Argentina's Rafael Grossi received eight favourable votes and also faced permanent-member opposition.
Nusseibeh campaigned in Britain this week, where she has faced questions over her past denials of UAE support for Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The UAE denies arming the group. On November 16, 67 British lawmakers urged Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to oppose her candidacy.
Nusseibeh has said she is on leave from the UAE government. She told Middle East Eye she would back UN accountability mechanisms and call out abuses by all governments, including in Sudan.
She has also argued that global divisions will persist. "You need a geopolitical secretary general," she told The Guardian.
The UAE nominated Nusseibeh on October 21. If selected, she would be the first woman to lead the UN, a distinction Grynspan would also claim if chosen.