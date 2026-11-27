The Justice Department has not seen Secretary of State Marco Rubio's classified memo about Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, which led to his ousting on November 12, briefly, according to an unnamed department official told the Daily Mail. The Justice Department never opened a formal investigation into Jensen Huang. "We have never seen that memo," the official said, referring to questions to the intelligence community and the State Department. The memo was behind the dramatic Chinese espionage framing. Both CIA intelligence and FBI were cautious about calling it a espionage, until Rubio a known China hawk in Trump administration took that distinct position. The New York Times reported extensively on the espionage narrative despite no confirmation based on the Rubio memo. The memo, drafted this spring, summarised intelligence about former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, CBS News reported. It was meant to alert senior officials to potential counterintelligence risks from her interactions with Jensen Huang. The recipients included JD Vance, the CIA director and several cabinet-level officials. Its partial list did not name the Justice Department. Rubio, who is also national security adviser, briefed President Donald Trump on the intelligence.

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Huang acknowledged an affair and resigned on November 12. Nvidia's board reinstated him on November 23 as president, chief executive and director. The board said input from senior US officials left it confident his return posed no national security risk. Trump had publicly backed his return.

Attorney General Todd Blanche's conclusion that Huang broke no law drew on probes of two Nvidia customers, Super Micro and Megaspeed. Those probes reportedly found no indication that Huang acted as China's agent or knowingly passed it sensitive technology.

Questions also surround the underlying intelligence. US intelligence officials told congressional staff that China's Ministry of State Security may have watched Alice Huang and sought information from her after the affair began, CBS reported. There is no indication so far that she was specifically assigned to collect information on Jensen Huang. Nor is there any indication she passed significant information. Gaps remain, and she had been in contact with an officer of the ministry since at least spring 2025, sources told CBS. China denies she is a spy.

The congressional intelligence committees asked to see the memo, but it was not provided at Tuesday's staff briefing, CBS reported. Criminal export-control investigations involving Megaspeed and Super Micro remain open. Megaspeed denies violating US export laws. Jensen Huang is expected on Capitol Hill next week, including public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.