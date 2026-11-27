US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has hailed the Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘grandmaster of politics’. In a podcast, MD Meets with Chief Executive of 'Alex Springer', parent company of Politico, Mathias Döpfner, Kushner said that Putin had shown great ‘restraint’ by choosing not to use a nuclear weapon during the conflict with Ukraine.

"Putin is very organised. People can like or not like what he's done, but he's definitely a grandmaster of politics. He's a historic figure," said Kushner.

"So far Putin has showed restraint; he's agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention," he added.

Kushner characterised the war as "proxy war" of European countries against Russia. He claimed that he was convinced Putin wanted peace.

"My assessment is that he does not only want peace; he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there's maybe a way to start a new beginning."

Kushner says Russia-Ukraine talks are in a deadlock

Kushner described the talks as being in "a little bit of a deadlock" over Ukrainian territory. Kushner and Steve Witkoff have met Putin several times, including earlier this month at the Kremlin. Putin is unwilling to accept an immediate ceasefire before a broader postwar security order is defined, Kushner indicated.

He also denied allegations that the US has applied pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia. Kushner said, "This isn't about fairness or who's right or wrong." It is about ending fighting and preventing further loss of life. He also said Ukraine would not be safe in the future without a U.S. security guarantee, which Trump would have to decide was in America's interest.