A Chennai-based businessman and his wife donated 121 kg of gold ornaments, valued at ₹206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday. Vardhaman Jain and Radhika Jain made the offering in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The ornaments were presented to Venkaiah Chowdary, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the temple.
It is claimed to be the biggest individual offering in the TTD's history. The 45-piece collection includes a crown, Padma Paadalu (ornaments for the deity's feet), a waist belt, shoulder ornaments, hand covers, and conch and discus emblems. The pieces were made to TTD specifications and in line with Agama Shastra traditions.
The ornaments arrived in sealed trunk boxes, carried in a van under tight security. Vardhaman Jain commissioned the 121 kg of custom gold ornaments from Chennai-based GRT Jewellers. The TTD called the gift extraordinary and said the pieces were designed to adorn the deity from head to toe.
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Naidu praised the rare contribution and noted that the deity is adorned with about 120 kg of gold ornaments every day. Jain is the founder of Access Healthcare and Asian Chennai Engineering. He reportedly sold a 70% stake in Access Healthcare to a US-based company last year, in a deal valued at about $2 billion. He has supported the temple before, including a Rs 6 crore donation on January 19, 2025. He has also given electric buses and a coin-storing machine worth ₹1 crore.
Tirumala temple has been making headlines throughout 2026 over the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scam and a trade-based money laundering, over-invoicing scam, which resulted in the arrest of key dairy promoters including Vipin Jain, Kailash Chand Mangla, Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda and Raju Rajasekharan for manufacturing and routing synthetic ghee through front companies.