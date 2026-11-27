A Chennai-based businessman and his wife donated 121 kg of gold ornaments, valued at ₹206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday. Vardhaman Jain and Radhika Jain made the offering in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The ornaments were presented to Venkaiah Chowdary, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the temple.

It is claimed to be the biggest individual offering in the TTD's history. The 45-piece collection includes a crown, Padma Paadalu (ornaments for the deity's feet), a waist belt, shoulder ornaments, hand covers, and conch and discus emblems. The pieces were made to TTD specifications and in line with Agama Shastra traditions.

The ornaments arrived in sealed trunk boxes, carried in a van under tight security. Vardhaman Jain commissioned the 121 kg of custom gold ornaments from Chennai-based GRT Jewellers. The TTD called the gift extraordinary and said the pieces were designed to adorn the deity from head to toe.