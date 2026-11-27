Spanish motorcycle racing legend Marc Marquez has announced his shock retirement from MotoGP, just days after winning his eighth premier-class world championship. The decision brings an end to one of the most successful careers in the sport. According to ESPN, the 33-year-old Ducati rider made the surprise announcement during the first practice session of the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Friday (Nov 27), confirming that this weekend’s race would be his last in MotoGP.

In an emotional moment at the Ducati garage, Marquez used cue cards to share his decision, similar to the famous ‘Love Actually’ scene.

The cards carried the message: “We’ll talk later, but first … Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey … I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have. … This will be my last race in MotoGP. … We made history.”

The announcement was unexpected as Marquez had signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati in June, which was set to keep him with the team for the next two seasons.

The Spaniard recently won his eighth premier-class title at the Portuguese Grand Prix, equalling Italian legend Giacomo Agostini’s record and moving ahead of former rival Valentino Rossi.

His latest title came after a difficult season. Marquez missed the Catalan Grand Prix following surgery and was 102 points behind the championship leader after the Italian GP. However, he made a strong comeback to secure consecutive titles with Ducati.

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Marquez’s career also included serious injury setbacks, particularly a complicated arm injury in 2020 that required multiple surgeries and kept him away from his best form for years.

His retirement leaves Ducati with a major decision ahead of the 2027 season, with the team yet to announce his replacement.

Marquez will now make his final MotoGP appearance at Valencia, ending a remarkable career in which he established himself among the sport’s greatest riders.