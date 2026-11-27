A man suspected of having links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday (Nov 27).The accused, Md Saharul Islam from Assam's Karimganj, was planning to attack the air force station in Vadodara, ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi told reporters.

An AK-47 rifle and around 23 rounds of ammunition was seized from the 22-year-old operative held from Vadodara.

According to the police he recceed the air force station and took pictures on his mobile phone on instructions from a Pakistan-based handler. He was planning to flee to Pakistan after the attack.

The JeM terrorist was put under technical and physical surveillance six months back the Central intelligence agencies and the Gujarat ATS.

An analysis of the accused's WhatsApp chats by the police revealed photographs of the Vadodara Air Force Station gate and other critical infrastructure. Extremist literature linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, confirming his ideological radicalisation and operational ties to the banned terror outfit was also recovered from his phone.

On November 23, the agencies received specific intelligence inputs indicating that he was travelling to Gujarat to carry out the attack.

To hide from security personnel and conceal his movements, the JeM terrorist deliberately avoided direct travel, taking different route from Assam to Gujarat using multiple trains and buses.