Hackers breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform in a shocking development that could have potentially compromised a lot of sensitive tactical, personnel, and logistics data. The incident caused significant operational disruptions, including pausing back-office migrations and blocking critical application updates, said a Reuters report, citing three people familiar with the development.

The Cloud One intrusion was discovered during work to upgrade the system and led to disruption across the platform, prompting the US Cyber Command to step in and assess the damage.

The identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion and whether any data had been stolen has not been established, as the Air Force said in a statement that it does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. “We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, ⁠systems and mission capabilities,” it said.

Intruders exploited a software vulnerability to access the platform’s control plane, which theoretically allows monitoring of aircraft operations and logistics.

Cloud One was initiated in 2017 and meant to serve ⁠as a one-stop shop for the Air Force’s IT needs, combining the resources of four operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to power scores of applications, including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

Among them are the Air ⁠Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defence radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which ⁠tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US ‌Air Force locations around the world.

Cloud One is among the US military’s biggest cloud platforms, and “a breach here is a big deal,” said one of the sources.

Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry. Another source said that the administrator rights of some of the users had also been revoked.

News of the breach comes amid heightened concerns over AI-powered intrusions, which are a serious problem for cloud-based networks because of the ability of AI models to swiftly detect weaknesses across ‌wide surface areas.

The US government has already been tackling the outcome of at least six other recent cyber incidents, including two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon ⁠data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting spy agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department.