In a setback to the breakaway faction of the Trinamool Congress, the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, ruling that the Speaker’s decision could not be legally sustained.

The court also set aside the appointment of MLA Akkhruzzaman as the Assembly’s Chief Whip and directed the Speaker to reconsider both appointments and issue a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Krishna Rao while hearing a petition filed by senior Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had challenged the Speaker’s decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of a breakaway group of TMC legislators, as the Leader of the Opposition.

The dispute centres on who has the authority to nominate the Leader of the Opposition: the political party or a faction within its legislative wing.

Following the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, emerged as the principal opposition party in the state legislature. The party subsequently communicated its decision to nominate Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a senior legislator, for the LoP's post.

However, a rival group of TMC legislators led by Ritabrata Banerjee staked its own claim. On June 3, the Assembly Speaker accepted the breakaway faction's representation and recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition.

Chattopadhyay subsequently moved the High Court, arguing that the Speaker had overlooked the political party's official nomination while accepting the rival faction's claim.

The legal battle went through multiple rounds of hearings. The Single Bench initially declined to grant interim relief on June 18. Subsequently, a Division Bench permitted Ritabrata Banerjee to continue in the post while the substantive challenge was pending. In August, the Division Bench restricted this interim arrangement to two months and directed the Single Bench to decide the main dispute.

The Single Bench reserved its judgment on November 21. The Supreme Court had also directed the High Court to expedite the proceedings.

Friday's ruling, however, does not directly appoint Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition. Instead, it sends the matter back to the Assembly Speaker for fresh consideration, with a direction to pass a reasoned decision within 10 days.