Hamas on Friday (Nov 27) claimed that Israel attempted to assassinate the youngest surviving son of its political bureau chief, Khalil al-Hayya, in an overnight airstrike in Gaza City. The son, Izz al-Din al-Hayya, survived the attack, according to a Gaza security source cited by AFP. The strike reportedly hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City. Izz al-Din was with members of his family and the family of his late brother Azzam when the attack took place, the source said.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, condemned the reported targeting, describing it as "state terrorism". Hamas also issued a statement calling the alleged attempt "cowardly".

The Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the incident.

The reported attack comes amid a series of Israeli strikes targeting Hamas officials despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, bringing an end to two years of devastating fighting in the Palestinian territory.

Four of al-Hayya’s sons killed in Israeli attacks

The latest incident carries particular significance for Khalil al-Hayya, whose family has suffered repeated losses in Israeli attacks. Four of his sons have been killed, including one in May and another during an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in September 2025. Two others died before the Gaza war began.

Seven Palestinians killed in separate strikes

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed seven people across the territory on Friday.

Three people were killed in a drone strike west of Rafah, while another person died in a separate attack near Jabalia refugee camp. Two more were killed near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The seventh victim was reportedly killed by Israeli gunfire in the Rafah area.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out strikes in several locations, describing those targeted as terrorists. It said there was no damage to Al-Shifa Hospital or medical activity in its vicinity.

Violence has continued despite the ceasefire, with both Israel and Hamas repeatedly accusing each other of breaching the agreement.