Pakistan is expanding its space capabilities with the backing of China and Turkey, and this has added a new dimension to India’s security calculus, said Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on Friday.

“Pakistan’s space capability is improving with Chinese help. Also, Pakistan’s Suparco (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) is working to develop its own capability. Now we also have to take for granted that it will be aided by the Turkish too,” the CDS said in response to a question.

He delivered a talk titled ‘Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’ at the Vivekananda International Foundation.

‘Chinese capabilities available to Pakistanis’

Subramani’s remarks gain significance as they come against the backdrop of Pakistan’s close military cooperation with China and Turkey, which came into prominence during Operation Sindoor last year.

“And whatever capability is available with the Chinese in terms of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), positioning, navigation, and timing... will be available to the Pakistanis. We will have to factor it into our calculus. Their ISR and other capabilities will be better. We have to look at enhancing our capability,” Subramani said.

The CDS said Phase III of the Space Based Surveillance (SBS) mission will significantly boost Indian capabilities.

India plans to launch 52 dedicated military satellites over the next three years under SBS-III, which was approved by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024.

Spearheaded by the Defence Space Agency under the HQ Integrated Defence Staff, the ₹26,968-crore project involves ISRO constructing and launching 21 satellites, with private companies handling the remaining 31.

China is also expanding its space capabilities rapidly and may soon be able to potentially disable or knock out satellites. It is known to possess capabilities to disrupt satellite signals using jammers as well as other anti-satellite technologies.

‘SBS-III will enhance our capability to a great extent’

“SBS-III, when it comes in, will enhance our capability to a great extent. Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build and also launch more satellites. We are working with our private sector entrepreneurs,” the CDS added.

Gen Subramani’s remarks came days after Pakistani air force pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became the first foreign astronaut to blast off China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft to the Tiangong space station.

China launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft with three astronauts, two Chinese and a Pakistani on Wednesday.