In a major counter-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has foiled an alleged terror plot involving a suspected operative of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. The accused was allegedly planning to target an Indian Air Force station in Gujarat.

According to Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin, a 22-year-old native of Assam.

Investigators claim that he travelled to Vadodara after switching off his regular mobile phone, apparently to avoid detection.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the ATS tracked his movements and intercepted him while he was returning to Vadodara from Dahod.

And what investigators allegedly recovered from his bag has raised serious concerns.

The seized items included an AK-47-like rifle, two empty magazines, 23 live bullets, a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, mobile phones, SIM cards and cash.

The ATS has also identified an alleged handler who is believed to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to investigators, the handler had provided the accused with 50,000 rupees to facilitate the operation.

The accused was allegedly planning to flee to Pakistan after carrying out the attack.

An FIR has been registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

But this is not an isolated development. The arrest also brings into focus the Gujarat ATS's continued crackdown on suspected terror networks.

Let's take a look at some of its recent operations.

In November last year, three people, including a doctor, were arrested over an alleged ISIS-linked bioterror conspiracy. Investigators suspected that the accused planned to use ricin, a highly potent biological toxin, to poison people in public places.

Then, in April this year, the ATS arrested two youths over an alleged ISIS-linked conspiracy to target political leaders. In July, eight people allegedly associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed were detained from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

They were accused of attempting to establish a local Jaish module to expand the group's activities. Now, Jaish-e-Mohammed has a long history of involvement in terror attacks targeting India.

The group has been linked to the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Its founder, Masood Azhar, remains one of India's most wanted terrorists.

His brother-in-law, Yusuf Azhar, was killed during Operation Sindoor last year, when Indian forces targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed's command infrastructure in Bahawalpur, in Pakistan's Punjab province.