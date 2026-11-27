The Union Cabinet on Friday (Nov 27) held a special meeting and approved the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement a 33% reservation for women through delimitation. The proposed legislation provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.

The move invited sharp reaction from the opposition parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the move by the Centre as “the biggest mistake of the BJP.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "to imagine that women's reservation can only be implemented if there is delimitation is a complete travesty. That is simply not accurate. Delimitation has nothing to do with women's reservation and vice versa. So, women's reservation is not the issue. Delimitation, on the other hand, poses a very serious problem at various levels...".

Pawan Khera of the Congress called women's reservation a "Trojan Horse".

"Everyone must understand that women’s reservation is merely the pretext – a Trojan Horse. Delimitation is the real weapon," wrote Khera on X.

The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% uniformly for all states is the government's effort to address concerns over the impact of delimitation on the representation of states, particularly those in southern India, which have a lower population growth rate.

The Cabinet decision comes days before Parliament reconvenes for a special sitting, with the government preparing to make another attempt to pass the bill after it was defeated earlier in April amid reports that it has mustered the numbers.