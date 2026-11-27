The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Tata Trusts in its dispute with Tata Sons over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for a third five-year term and said that the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons can be held.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja, however, clarified that any decisions taken during the proceedings would remain subject to the final outcome of the petition. The next hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2027.

The dispute stems from the September 17 board resolution that approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment for five more years, beginning February 21, 2027.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had raised serious objections to the process used by the Tata Sons board to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five-year term, alleging that the company applied different provisions of its Articles of Association in 2022 and 2026. Noel also claimed that the board announced Chandrasekaran’s reappointment despite an understanding among directors that the decision would not be disclosed until a legal opinion had been obtained and shareholders had approved Chandrasekaran’s directorship at a properly convened general meeting.

The controversy followed a nearly four-hour Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, after which the company issued a one-page statement saying its board had “resolved by a majority” to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years. Tata Trusts nominees Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan voted against the reappointment. Harish Manwani, who chaired the proceedings, then exercised a casting vote in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

The vote marked a setback for Noel, who subsequently sent two letters raising objections to the manner in which the decision was taken and announced.