Australia have named Pat Cummins as captain for their four-match home Test series against New Zealand next month. Cricket Australia announced a 13-member squad on Saturday (Nov 28), with one more player set to join the team after the sixth round of Sheffield Shield matches. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and batter Marnus Labuschagne have been left out of the squad. Both players featured in Australia’s last Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town from Oct 27 to 31.

Jack Clayton, Corey Rocchiccioli and Michael Neser have been included in the squad after missing the South Africa series. Clayton and Rocchiccioli have received their maiden Test call-ups and could make their international debuts in the opening match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Dec 9.

Explaining Lyon’s omission, chief selector George Bailey said, “Nathan (Lyon) has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches.”

“We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward,” he added.

With Lyon out, 29-year-old Rocchiccioli is expected to lead Australia’s spin attack. He has taken 205 wickets in 59 first-class matches.

“Corey (Rocchiccioli) has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions,” Bailey said.

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Rocchiccioli was preferred over Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy. Meanwhile, Clayton secured the final batting spot ahead of Sam Konstas, Cooper Connolly and Jake Weatherald. The left-hander averages close to 50 in first-class cricket for Queensland.

All-rounders Beau Webster and Cooper Connolly are the other players dropped from the squad that toured South Africa.

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Australia squad for New Zealand Tests