Nearly 300,000 Canadians have called for the removal of US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, putting Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government under pressure to respond to the demand by January.

The petition was formally presented in the House of Commons this week by Green Party lawmaker Elizabeth May. It urges Ottawa to declare Hoekstra “persona non grata” and revoke his diplomatic status, accusing him of interfering in Canada’s domestic affairs and damaging relations between the two countries.

“He has been repeatedly abusive and insulting to Canadians,” May said, as quoted by Politico.

Calling Hoekstra “the most undiplomatic diplomat”, May said Canadians had made their position clear through the petition.

“I think it's important to note that Canadians overwhelmingly have, on this e-petition, spoken clearly that they believe that Pete Hoekstra is not welcome in Canada,” she said.

She added that more than 280,000 people had asked the government “to declare him officially persona non grata and revoke his rights to operate as a diplomat” in Canada.

The petition was launched in July 2026 and closed on November 18. It accused Hoekstra of normalising “the Trump administration's threats to annex Canada as the 51st state”.

Why is Canada facing calls to remove US envoy?

Hoekstra, a former Republican congressman from Michigan and a supporter of US President Donald Trump, assumed the ambassadorial post in April 2025. His tenure has coincided with strained trade ties and repeated remarks by Trump about making Canada the 51st US state.

In June, Hoekstra described the idea of annexing Canada as “a great discussion” for Trump and Carney. In an interview with a Michigan radio station last year, he also called Trump's remarks “a sign of affection” and “a generous offer”.

Hoekstra had earlier described Canada's 2025 federal election as “anti-American”, prompting Carney to respond: “That's an interesting way of framing it.”

Tensions escalated further after Hoekstra reportedly confronted an Ontario official over a provincial anti-tariff advertisement that featured a quote from former US president Ronald Reagan. Trump subsequently suspended trade negotiations.

What happens next?

Under parliamentary rules, the Canadian government must respond to the petition within 45 days. However, the petition is not legally binding and does not require Ottawa to remove Hoekstra from his post.