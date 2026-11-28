Sooraj Barjatya's latest family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, began its box office run on a modest note. It arrived on November 27, and despite generating interest among fans of the filmmaker's signature storytelling, the romantic drama could not deliver the opening initially expected of it.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Friday. Its domestic gross collection stood at approximately Rs 4.70 crore. The film recorded its opening-day business across 7,251 shows, with around 1,88,726 tickets sold, as per the report.

However, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer has managed to finish ahead of Emraan Hashmi's latest release, Gunmaaster G9, in their opening-day box office battle.

While Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 4 crore net, Aditya Datt's action thriller earned approximately Rs 3.65 crore net in India.

In terms of domestic gross earnings, the former recorded Rs 4.70 crore, while Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 4.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

WION's review of the film

An excerpt from WION's review of Yeh Prem Mol Liya reads, "With some references to Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s (hook step), Sooraj Barjatya’s latest Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels like a mashup of his old hits. Full marks for flipping the narrative, taking patriarchy head-on. But ultimately it's a film where a man helps his wife and family and is hailed for changing the narrative. Yeh Prem Mol Liya pushes the envelope but not quite. It’s got its heart in the right place but doesn’t leave a lasting impact."

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks the filmmaker's return to the big screen with a family-oriented romantic drama. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki.